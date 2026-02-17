Replit partners with Razorpay to boost presence in India
Technology
Replit, the AI-powered coding platform, is doubling down on India—now its second-biggest user base after the US.
Since 2016, the company has shot up to a $3 billion valuation and $150 million in annual revenue.
To make things smoother for Indian developers, Replit is teaming up with Razorpay so users can pay and get paid easily through UPI and cards.
Replit credits India's vibrant tech community for its growth
This move means Indian creators can now monetize their apps more easily right from Replit.
The company credits India's active tech community and viral social media buzz for its rapid growth here.
With Agent 4 launching soon to boost creativity and teamwork, Replit clearly sees big potential in India's developer scene.