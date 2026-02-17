Replit partners with Razorpay to boost presence in India Technology Feb 17, 2026

Replit, the AI-powered coding platform, is doubling down on India—now its second-biggest user base after the US.

Since 2016, the company has shot up to a $3 billion valuation and $150 million in annual revenue.

To make things smoother for Indian developers, Replit is teaming up with Razorpay so users can pay and get paid easily through UPI and cards.