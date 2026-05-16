Vibe coding app gets update months after App Store limitations
What's the story
Replit, a leading coding platform, has released its first update for the iPhone app in four months. The delay was due to an App Store review issue that the company has now resolved with Apple. Replit CEO Amjad Masad announced the news on social media, thanking customers and creators for their support during this time.
New features
Update brings Agent 4, support for parallel agents
The latest update for Replit's iPhone app brings the company's Agent 4 technology, which is designed to boost creativity. The update also adds support for parallel agents that can work on multiple ideas at once, team collaboration through merge flows, and a feature to view projects across different workspaces. These additions are aimed at enhancing user experience and productivity on the platform.
Market strategy
Apple to make App Store changes related to AI agents
Along with the update, Replit is also running a promotion to entice users from other vibe coding platforms. The exact details of what changed between Apple and Replit remain unclear. However, it was reported that the issue in March revolved around how AI-built apps were previewed on iPhone. Looking ahead, Apple may be planning major App Store changes related to AI agents at its annual developer conference starting June 8.