Vibe coding app gets update months after App Store limitations

The latest update for Replit's iPhone app brings the company's Agent 4 technology, which is designed to boost creativity. The update also adds support for parallel agents that can work on multiple ideas at once, team collaboration through merge flows, and a feature to view projects across different workspaces. These additions are aimed at enhancing user experience and productivity on the platform.

Market strategy

Apple to make App Store changes related to AI agents

Along with the update, Replit is also running a promotion to entice users from other vibe coding platforms. The exact details of what changed between Apple and Replit remain unclear. However, it was reported that the issue in March revolved around how AI-built apps were previewed on iPhone. Looking ahead, Apple may be planning major App Store changes related to AI agents at its annual developer conference starting June 8.