Report: 78% Indian workers use AI, 42% tasks involve AI
Technology
A new report says 78% of Indian workers are using AI tools just to stay competitive in their jobs.
In fact, 42% of work tasks in India now involve AI, much higher than the global average.
For most Indian workers, using AI isn't optional anymore; it's just part of the job.
Indian workers seek AI benchmarks, funding
The report also found that nearly nine out of 10 Indian workers wish there were clear benchmarks to measure their AI skills, but many worry about affording training.
Most say they expect government help, like funding and personalized learning paths, to actually get ahead with these new tech skills.