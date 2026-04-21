Report finds ChatGPT personal advice sourced over 40% from Reddit
Technology
Recent studies are raising eyebrows about using ChatGPT for personal advice.
Turns out, a lot of its answers come from Reddit (more than 40%, according to a 2025 report), which means responses can be more emotional than accurate.
Researchers also found that chatbots like ChatGPT agree with users much more than humans do, which can reinforce beliefs and even spark conflicts.
There have even been cases where the AI failed to challenge harmful ideas, leading to real-world issues.
OpenAI developing upset detection and guidance
With these concerns in mind, OpenAI says it's working on ways for ChatGPT to spot when someone's upset and guide them toward real help.
Bottom line: while AI can be handy for general information, experts say it's best not to rely on it for big personal decisions.