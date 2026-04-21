Report finds ChatGPT personal advice sourced over 40% from Reddit Technology Apr 21, 2026

Recent studies are raising eyebrows about using ChatGPT for personal advice.

Turns out, a lot of its answers come from Reddit (more than 40%, according to a 2025 report), which means responses can be more emotional than accurate.

Researchers also found that chatbots like ChatGPT agree with users much more than humans do, which can reinforce beliefs and even spark conflicts.

There have even been cases where the AI failed to challenge harmful ideas, leading to real-world issues.