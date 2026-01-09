Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Grok, has been exploited to generate sexually explicit and violent video content featuring women, a recent study has revealed. The research was conducted by AI Forensics, a Paris-based non-profit organization. It discovered nearly 800 images and videos created by the Grok Imagine app that contained pornographic material. Paul Bouchaud from AI Forensics said these were "fully pornographic videos" of professional quality. Following global outcry, X has limited Grok's AI image generator to paid users.

Disturbing misuse Grok's role in undressing image of ICE agent's victim Grok was also misused to undress an image of Renee Nicole Good, the woman killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in the US. The tool was even used to show her with a bullet wound on her forehead. This incident highlights the disturbing potential of AI tools like Grok when they fall into the wrong hands.

Content analysis Grok's content significantly more explicit than previous trends AI Forensics was able to retrieve the pornographic images because users created a "sharing link," which allowed them to be captured by the Wayback Machine, an internet archive. The study found that over half of the images were of people in "minimal attire," mostly women under 30. Bouchaud noted that this content is much more explicit than the bikini trend previously seen on X, the social media platform owned by Musk's tech company xAI.

Political response UK Prime Minister condemns AI-generated explicit content UK PM Keir Starmer has condemned the flood of AI-generated photos of partially clothed women and children on X. He described the content as "disgraceful" and "disgusting." Speaking to Greatest Hits Radio, Starmer hinted that X could be banned in the UK under the Online Safety Act if it doesn't take action against this explicit material. He said Ofcom "has our full support to take action in relation to this."