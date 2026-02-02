This material just broke the 165-year-old law of thermodynamics

The research team created a two-micrometer-thick metamaterial made of five engineered semiconductor layers. This new material emits more heat in one direction than it absorbs, creating a phenomenon called nonreciprocal thermal radiation. The team achieved a nonreciprocity contrast of 0.43 across a broad 10-micron infrared wavelength range, far surpassing previous records and making their discovery even more significant.

Mechanism

Implications for solar energy and infrared sensing

The thin-film metamaterial design allows semiconductor layers to interact with a magnetic field, enabling heat to flow preferentially in one direction. This property makes it transferable to different surfaces, paving the way for real-world device integration. Experts believe this could redefine thermal technologies by making solar panels more efficient at capturing energy and infrared sensors more accurate at detecting heat.