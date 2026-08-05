Researchers detect spent fuel neutrinos 400 meters from Chooz B
Technology
Researchers just pulled off a big win for nuclear safety: they've detected neutrino signals coming from spent nuclear fuel, all without getting close to the reactor.
Using a detector set up 400 meters away from the Chooz B power plant, they can now keep tabs on used fuel remotely and help prevent it from being misused for weapons.
Neutrino signals can verify spent fuel
Neutrinos are tiny particles released when old reactor fuel breaks down.
Over just 2.5 weeks (while both reactors were switched off), scientists picked up around 106 possible neutrino candidate events: 56% from the core and 44% from cooling pools.
By spotting these unique neutrino signatures, they can double-check if any fuel goes missing.
The technique can remotely verify the spent fuel inventory.