Researchers discover Aspergillus tubingensis breaking down polyester polyurethane in laboratory

Scientists have discovered a fungus, Aspergillus tubingensis, that can actually eat away at polyester polyurethane (PU), a plastic found in things like fake leather and insulation that usually degrades slowly under ordinary environmental conditions.

The team saw the fungus growing on PU and causing cracks and erosion, then used scanning electron microscopy and ATR-FTIR spectroscopy to provide evidence it was breaking down the plastic with esterase and lipase activity.