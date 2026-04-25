Researchers find Aspergillus calidoustus spores survive Mars like conditions
Technology
Turns out, a common indoor fungus called Aspergillus calidoustus (found in a state-of-the-art assembly room prepared ahead of the Perseverance mission) can actually survive conditions like those on Mars.
Scientists tested spores from 27 different fungal strains and found they could handle freezing temperatures, high radiation, and low pressure, just like what you'd get on the Red Planet.
Findings clarify planetary contamination risks
This doesn't mean Mars is at risk of contamination, but it does show how tough some microbes are.
The findings help scientists better understand the potential survival risks of microorganisms so we don't accidentally send Earth life to other planets.
Plus, it's a reminder that life can be surprisingly resilient—even in space.