These are the 4 types of thinkers

The study collected over 23,000 real-time responses from participants.

It found that people's thoughts followed a daily rhythm, with work dominating during the day and entertainment taking over in the evening.

About half of these thoughts were intentional while the other half were unintentional or accidental, stemming from mind-wandering or reminders.

Sensory experiences like feeling tired and sleepy, and mental impressions made up nearly one-fifth of all thoughts recorded in the study.