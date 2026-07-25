These are the 4 types of thinkers
What's the story
A recent study has identified four distinct types of thinkers based on their thought patterns. The research, conducted by economists from Claremont Graduate University in California and Wuhan University in Hubei, China, sought to explore human consciousness. The study involved 258 volunteers aged between 19 and 71 who recorded their thoughts using an app that beeped at random intervals throughout the day for two weeks.
Findings
Daily rhythm of thoughts
The study collected over 23,000 real-time responses from participants.
It found that people's thoughts followed a daily rhythm, with work dominating during the day and entertainment taking over in the evening.
About half of these thoughts were intentional while the other half were unintentional or accidental, stemming from mind-wandering or reminders.
Sensory experiences like feeling tired and sleepy, and mental impressions made up nearly one-fifth of all thoughts recorded in the study.
Thought trends
Thoughts about work, food, and relaxation
Work-related thoughts accounted for 17% of all recorded thoughts, while food-related ones made up 14%.
Hobbies, games, play, and art also featured prominently in people's minds.
When thoughts centered on what people wanted, nearly half of them mentioned food or drink, coffee being a popular choice.
The study also found that among thoughts that mentioned needs, almost a third sought relaxation, with naps and sleep being particularly common themes.
Happiness link
Quality of thoughts linked to happiness
The study also tested an assertion by Roman emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius, who said, "The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts."
The researchers found that what people were thinking was a better predictor of their happiness than anything else they looked at.
However, they cautioned against generalizing these findings to the global population as all volunteers belonged to a western, educated, industrialized, rich, and democratic (WEIRD) demographic.
Grouping
Four groups of thinkers
The analysis of conscious thoughts revealed four groups: worriers, domestics, bodily thinkers, and work-hard play-hards.
The "worriers" group was more preoccupied with global events and social issues.
The "domestics" focused on practical matters like chores and finances but also enjoyed stories through movies, books, and TV.
"Bodily thinkers," the youngest group with an average age of 32 years, were more concerned about their senses/feelings, while the last group was a mix between work and leisure activities.