Researchers link blood type B with type 2 diabetes risk
A 2024 umbrella review found that people with blood type B have a 28% higher chance of getting type 2 diabetes than folks with other blood types.
Researchers looked at a huge amount of data, 51 reviews and 270 health links, to figure this out.
While your blood type isn't as big a risk factor as what you eat or how active you are, it's still something doctors might want to keep in mind.
Fang-Hua Liu team seeks answers
The team, led by Fang-Hua Liu in China, dug through tons of research and only found this one strong link between blood type and disease.
They're hoping future studies will explain why, maybe something to do with gut bacteria?
This kind of "umbrella review" helps clear up confusion from older studies and gives us a better picture of how things like blood type relate to our health.