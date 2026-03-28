Researchers link blood type B with type 2 diabetes risk Technology Mar 28, 2026

A 2024 umbrella review found that people with blood type B have a 28% higher chance of getting type 2 diabetes than folks with other blood types.

Researchers looked at a huge amount of data, 51 reviews and 270 health links, to figure this out.

While your blood type isn't as big a risk factor as what you eat or how active you are, it's still something doctors might want to keep in mind.