Researchers studying 10.3 million US children link birth order to health

It turns out, whether you are the oldest or second in your family might actually affect your health.

A massive new study from University of Chicago and Columbia University looked at US health insurance data covering more than 10.3 million kids with one sibling in the US and found first-born children are more likely to develop conditions like autism, ADHD, Tourette syndrome, OCD, and allergies.

Second-borns, meanwhile, tend to face more digestive issues, migraines, shingles, and substance use disorders.