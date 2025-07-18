Next Article
Researchers teleport quantum state of light through 30km fiber optic cable
US researchers pulled off a wild feat: they teleported a quantum state of light through more than 30km of fiber optic cable—even while regular internet traffic was zipping by.
Led by Prem Kumar at Northwestern University, the experiment (published in Optica) proves that quantum networks could work using the cables we already have.
Quantum and normal data can travel side-by-side
By carefully picking wavelengths, the team showed that quantum and normal data can travel side-by-side without messing each other up.
This unlocks big possibilities—think ultra-secure messaging, next-level encryption, and new ways to connect computers.
It's a major step toward blending quantum tech with today's internet, which could totally change how we keep our info safe online.