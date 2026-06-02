Researchers trace Euphrates to merger of Paleo-Karasu and Paleo-Murat Technology Jun 02, 2026

Big news for history and science fans: researchers just figured out how the legendary Euphrates River came to be.

Turns out, between 3.6 and 1.6 million years ago, two ancient rivers, Paleo-Karasu and Paleo-Murat, later merged over millions of years, giving rise to the Euphrates, a river that's been central to civilizations and even pops up in the Bible over 50 times.