Researchers warn England schools risk devaluing education if ignoring AI
Technology
A new survey shows that nearly half of 11- to 24-year-olds in England now trust AI more than people when it comes to checking facts.
Researchers warn that if schools ignore AI's growing influence, students might start seeing less value in their education.
UK pledges £23m for AI testing
Most young people already use AI tools, but fewer than one in 10 feel school is getting them ready for an AI-powered future.
The UK government has announced a £23 million investment in expanding testing of AI and edtech products in schools, and AI tutoring tools are due to be available to schools in England by the end of 2027, with experts urging quick action so students don't get left behind.