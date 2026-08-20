'Digital arrest' scam: Retired Income Tax officer duped of ₹51L
What's the story
A retired Income Tax officer in Mumbai was duped of ₹51 lakh in a "digital arrest" scam. The fraudsters, posing as Lucknow police officers, falsely implicated him in a money laundering case and coerced him into transferring his savings for the investigation. The incident highlights the growing trend of such scams targeting senior citizens and exploiting their fear of legal action.
Fraud methods
Fearing arrest, victim transferred money to an account
The retired officer received a video call from a man claiming to be a senior officer with the Lucknow Police.
The caller said that an account had been opened in his name at a private bank, and money laundering transactions worth lakhs had taken place through it.
Fearing arrest, the victim agreed to their demands and transferred around ₹51 lakh in installments to an account given by the fraudsters.
Scam network
One accused arrested, others at large
The police arrested one Mohammed Safwan Abdul Hameed, a mule account operator who had provided bank accounts to cyber fraudsters for transactions.
His interrogation revealed the identities of several other suspects, and police teams are currently on the lookout for them.
After realizing he had been duped, the victim filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell of North Regional Division against unidentified cyber fraudsters.
Investigation details
Mule operator provided bank accounts to cyber fraudsters
During interrogation, police allegedly found that Hameed had provided bank accounts to cyber fraudsters for the scam.
Some of the money stolen from the victim was also transferred into his account.
He had transferred this money to the main cyber fraudsters and received a fixed commission for facilitating these transactions.
A court has remanded him in police custody as further investigation continues.