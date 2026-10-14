Review: GLP-1 drugs may aid conception for women with PCOS
A review suggests that GLP-1 medications (such as Ozempic and Wegovy) could help some women get pregnant more easily.
While these drugs are mainly for weight loss and type 2 diabetes, weight loss and better insulin sensitivity can support reproductive health.
This seems especially promising for women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), who often struggle with irregular ovulation.
GLP-1 plus metformin may improve fertility
A recent review found that combining GLP-1 medications with metformin might be helpful for women dealing with obesity and PCOS, though it's still early days for research on actual birth rates.
Experts like Dr. Jacinta Anyaoku say these drugs may reduce inflammation and encourage ovulation by helping with weight loss.
There have even been some surprise pregnancy stories popping up online, but doctors recommend talking to a health care provider before considering these medications for fertility.