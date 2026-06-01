Revolution Medicines unveils daraxonrasib, extends median survival to 13.2 months

Daraxonrasib uses molecular glue targeting RAS

Daraxonrasib targets the RAS protein (behind most pancreatic cancers) using a clever "molecular glue" approach that's been tough to crack for decades.

Patients saw their symptoms stay in check for over nine months (compared to less than four with standard chemotherapy), meaning more time feeling better and fewer hospital visits.

Side effects like rashes and mouth sores are mostly manageable, so treatment interruptions have been rare.

This pill marks a real step forward against one of the toughest cancers out there.