Revolution Medicines unveils daraxonrasib, extends median survival to 13.2 months
Big news for anyone touched by pancreatic cancer: Revolution Medicines just unveiled daraxonrasib, a once-daily pill that extends median survival to 13.2 months and delays symptoms for patients.
The findings were revealed at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago on Sunday, May 31, 2026.
Daraxonrasib uses molecular glue targeting RAS
Daraxonrasib targets the RAS protein (behind most pancreatic cancers) using a clever "molecular glue" approach that's been tough to crack for decades.
Patients saw their symptoms stay in check for over nine months (compared to less than four with standard chemotherapy), meaning more time feeling better and fewer hospital visits.
Side effects like rashes and mouth sores are mostly manageable, so treatment interruptions have been rare.
This pill marks a real step forward against one of the toughest cancers out there.