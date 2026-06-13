This blood test detects thousands of genetic conditions in fetuses

Diagnostic revolution

Major upgrade from existing non-invasive blood tests

The new test could expand the list of detectable genetic conditions to almost all those included in newborn screenings. This would be a major upgrade from existing non-invasive blood tests based on fetal DNA, which are currently limited to a small number of conditions like Down syndrome. Dr. Whelan envisions this as a frontline test for cases where an anomaly has been detected in an ultrasound or another screening test.