RGUKT-Nuzvid launches Plus Qiskit Fall Fest 2026 5-day event
Technology
The Plus Qiskit Fall Fest 2026 just kicked off at RGUKT-Nuzvid, offering five days packed with projects on quantum computing, AI, and future-ready careers.
The goal? To help students and techies get real experience with cutting-edge tech through interactive sessions.
Experts participate as students try Qiskit
The festival was launched by university leaders and features participation from experts like Anupama Ray, Senior Research Scientist at IBM Research India, Quantum and AI researcher, and Srikanth Thudumu, AI Director at the Institute of Applied Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.
Students also got to try out a hands-on Qiskit demo, giving them a taste of building quantum circuits themselves.