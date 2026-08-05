Ring launches Peephole Cam 2K with no drilling or wiring

This little device packs a camera, doorbell, speaker, and microphone into one unit.

You can check who's outside and chat with them right from your phone or smart display.

The battery lasts around 120 days per charge, plus you get a wide 140-degree view and motion detection zones to cut down on annoying alerts.

Some advanced features, like long-term video storage, need a Ring Protect subscription, but the basics are all here and are more affordable than before.