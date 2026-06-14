Rio de Janeiro launches AI model rivaling ChatGPT, Claude

Model development

Developed by municipal IT company IplanRIO

The innovative AI model was developed by IplanRIO, a municipal IT company that manages the digital infrastructure and public services of Rio de Janeiro. The city government has made the model available on Hugging Face under an MIT license. What makes this release even more impressive is its performance in benchmarks, where it has outperformed several top open-source models such as DeepSeek V4 and even some closed models like older versions of ChatGPT and Claude.