Riot Games denies Vanguard can brick hackers' computers after update

Vanguard update affected cheat hardware only

On May 26 Riot cleared things up: Vanguard doesn't harm hardware or regular software: only cheat-specific gadgets were affected by the update.

While Vanguard's deep system access has raised privacy questions since its 2020 launch, Riot says it is committed to fair play and being open about how its anti-cheat works, even as some users still report technical hiccups.