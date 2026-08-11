Why Chinese smartphone brands are losing market share in India

Despite the overall market contraction, tech giants Samsung and Apple have managed to keep their shipments relatively stable.

This has helped them gain a larger share in an Indian smartphone market that is increasingly valuing scale, supply-chain strength, and premium portfolios.

The IDC data shows that India's first-half smartphone shipments fell by 7.9% to 64.2 million units, the lowest in five years, but the market value grew by 3.6%.