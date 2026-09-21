Robby Stein to lead session at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026
Google Search's vice president of product, Robby Stein, is set to lead a session at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 in San Francisco from October 13-15.
The event will bring together 10,000+ startups, investors, and tech decision-makers for three days of big ideas and networking.
Stein on scaling and user trust
Stein will break down how product decisions shift as you go from building an MVP to serving billions worldwide.
Drawing on his time at Instagram and Google, plus his work on AI Mode, which Google reported had surpassed 1 billion monthly users, he'll share tips on scaling innovation while keeping user trust strong.
Save $200 by Sept 25
If you're thinking about going, early registration can save you up to $200, but only until September 25 at 11:59pm PT.
Might be worth grabbing your spot if you want insights straight from the top!