Robinhood launches AI trading agents with wallets and trade approvals

AI agents limited to stock trading

For now, these AI agents can only handle stock trades, but Robinhood plans to add options, crypto, futures, and more soon.

Security is built in with trade reviews and dispute resolution.

The stock-trading feature is in beta, and the virtual credit card is available to Gold Card holders, with Platinum Card support coming later this year.

As Abhishek Fatehpuria, VP of product at Robinhood, put it, "We've heard a lot of demand from our customers to bring their own tools, LLMs, and agents, and connect them to Robinhood. That is why we are launching our new products," there's even a virtual credit card for payments made by your AI agent.