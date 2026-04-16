Roblox adds planning mode to AI assistant for game development
Technology
Roblox just rolled out big upgrades to its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, making it simpler for Roblox developers and creators to build games.
The new "Planning Mode" works like a creative teammate: it reads your code, asks smart questions about what you want, and helps turn your ideas into real game features without getting lost in technical stuff.
Mesh generation and procedural model generation
There are also two handy tools: Mesh Generation lets you drop in fully textured 3-D objects right away, while Procedural Model Generation helps you create and edit 3-D models with code.
Plus, these updates bring automated testing and bug fixes, so developers can go from idea to finished game faster, with less hassle.