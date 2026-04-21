Robotic dog with Musk face sparks conversation in San Francisco
Technology
A robotic dog sporting Elon Musk's face has been turning heads in San Francisco, popping up near Oracle Park and SoMa.
The lifelike design had people stopping to look. Some found it fascinating, while others felt a bit weirded out.
Either way, it definitely got people talking online.
Beeple 'Regular Animals' celebrity-faced robot dogs
This unusual dog is part of digital artist Beeple's "Regular Animals" project, which puts celebrity faces like Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos on robot dogs with super-realistic silicone masks.
They don't just stand around: they wave, bark, and interact with passersby as a kind of living art show to promote Beeple's upcoming INFINITE_LOOP exhibition in Palo Alto.
Not everyone loves the idea, but it's definitely hard to ignore.