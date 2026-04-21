Robotic dog with Musk face sparks conversation in San Francisco

Beeple 'Regular Animals' celebrity-faced robot dogs

This unusual dog is part of digital artist Beeple's "Regular Animals" project, which puts celebrity faces like Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos on robot dogs with super-realistic silicone masks.

They don't just stand around: they wave, bark, and interact with passersby as a kind of living art show to promote Beeple's upcoming INFINITE_LOOP exhibition in Palo Alto.

Not everyone loves the idea, but it's definitely hard to ignore.