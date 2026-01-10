CES 2026: Meet the weirdest robots that stole the show
What's the story
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has long been a platform for groundbreaking tech, and this year's event was no different. Among the many innovations on display were some truly bizarre robots that caught everyone's attention. From a ping-pong-playing humanoid to a dancing bot and even an AI convenience store clerk, these creations offered a glimpse into the future of robotics.
Humanoids
Humanoid robots steal the show
One of the popular exhibits at CES 2026 was a pair of humanoid robots from Chinese company EngineAI. Dubbed the T800, these bots were displayed in a mock boxing ring and acted like fighting machines. However, they didn't actually hit each other but rather shadowboxed near one another. One even walked out of the ring into the audience, much to their surprise.
Robotic innovations
Dancing bots and AI convenience store clerks
Dancing robots are a CES staple, and this year, the torch was passed to bots from Unitree, a Chinese robotics giant. Meanwhile, Galbot's booth was designed like a convenience store where its bot fetched items for customers based on their menu selections. This robot has already been used in real-world scenarios such as assisting at Chinese pharmacies.
Domestic robots
Robotic laundry folding and home assistance
Dyna Robotics, a company specializing in advanced manipulation models for automation, showcased robotic arms folding laundry at CES 2026. The firm has already partnered with several hotels, gyms, and factories. LG also unveiled its new home robot CLOid at the event. Although it wasn't the fastest bot on display, it still drew attention with its cute design.