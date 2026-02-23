'Rocket dust storm' on Mars helps explain planet's climate

Three different missions—ExoMars, Emirates Mars Mission, and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter—all captured this rare event. The storm's intense dust heated up the air and stopped ice clouds from forming, spreading water fast across the planet. During this time, hydrogen loss shot up to 2.5 times more than normal.

Findings fill gaps in old climate models

Turns out, local storms like these might be key to why Mars keeps losing water all year—not just during big global storms.

The findings fill gaps in old climate models and suggest that when Mars tilted more in the past, these storms happened even more often—speeding up its shift from a watery world to a dry desert.