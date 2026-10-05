Roku Streaming Stick HD $19.99 on Amazon down from $39.99
Technology
Roku's Streaming Stick HD is now just $19.99 on Amazon (down from $39.99), making it a super affordable way to refresh any old TV with modern streaming apps.
No Prime needed, and you get a handy voice remote that controls the Roku interface and the TV's power or volume, with voice control included for searching a title or starting playback.
Compact HDMI stick with Roku apps
This compact stick plugs right into your TV's HDMI port, no messy cables or blocked ports, and even powers up from the TV itself.
It's perfect for tight spaces or taking on trips if you want your favorite shows in a hotel room.
Roku also offers an easy-to-use interface with tons of popular apps, free content like local news and sports, and long-range Wi-Fi and Alexa compatibility for extra convenience.