Roku updates US home screen with 'Top Picks for You'

Roku introduces 'Quick Access' and 'Destinations'

You'll also notice a "Quick Access" row that highlights the apps you use most (and yes, you can tweak it yourself).

Other cool additions include "Your Next Watch" for more tailored recommendations, an AI-powered "Your Daily Scoop" with trending shows and pop culture updates, plus new "Destinations" that group content by genre or mood.

Roku says these changes will roll out in the US starting today, with more countries to follow.