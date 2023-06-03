Technology

Cheapest data plans from Vi: Price starts at Rs. 17

Vi recently launched the Rs. 17 and Rs. 57 data packs (Photo credit: Vi)

Vodafone Idea (Vi) provides a bunch of appealing data plans for its prepaid customers, perhaps more affordable compared to other telecom operators. If you are a Vi user and looking for data plans with a minimal duration, for a day or so, or you want to find the best add-on offers, here's a quick roundup of the cheapest data plans.

The cheapest data plan costs Rs. 17

Vi recently launched the Rs. 17 and Rs. 57 data packs. The Rs. 17 "night-free" data plan offers unlimited data between 12 am to 6 am and provides the same internet speed as you would enjoy during the day. The pack is valid for one day. You do not get outgoing SMS benefits.

The Rs. 57 plan is valid for 7 days

The Rs. 57 pack is also a "night-free" unlimited data plan. It has a validity of seven days or 168 hours, as specified by the company. Like the Rs. 17 pack, it does not offer an outgoing SMS facility. However, do note that to access the benefits of Rs. 17 and Rs. 57 data plans, users must have an existing plan.

The Rs. 181 pack gives you 1GB data per day

With the Rs. 151 prepaid plan, you get 8GB of data and the pack is valid for 30 days. You get additional benefits with this pack such as Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription for three months. Another closely priced recharge plan is the Rs. 181 pack, which gives you 1GB of data per day and is valid for 30 days.

Here's a list of data plans with 7-day validity

These Vi recharge packs come with 7-day validity. The Rs. 39 recharge plan offers 3GB of data, while the Rs. 75 plan provides 6GB of data. With the Rs. 55 pack you get 3.3GB along with an ad-free music subscription for a month.

Vi may soon launch 5G

While Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are rapidly rolling out their 5G services, Vi lags far behind, being the only telecom operator to not offer the next-generation network. Recent reports reveal Vi is planning to roll out its 5G network in the country this month. The company is reportedly in talks with Nokia to provide the 5G network infrastructure.