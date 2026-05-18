Royal Observatory Greenwich warns AI could erode critical thinking, expertise Technology May 18, 2026

The Royal Observatory Greenwich is raising a flag about relying too much on AI for quick answers, saying it might chip away at our critical thinking skills and human expertise.

Paddy Rodgers, who leads the Royal Museums Greenwich, says curiosity and asking questions are key to real scientific progress and warns that letting AI do all the work could make us lose those habits that spark innovation.