Royal Observatory Greenwich warns AI could erode critical thinking, expertise
The Royal Observatory Greenwich is raising a flag about relying too much on AI for quick answers, saying it might chip away at our critical thinking skills and human expertise.
Paddy Rodgers, who leads the Royal Museums Greenwich, says curiosity and asking questions are key to real scientific progress and warns that letting AI do all the work could make us lose those habits that spark innovation.
Paddy Rodgers warns AI misses discoveries
Rodgers points out that some of the biggest breakthroughs in history came from unexpected discoveries, something AI might overlook.
He adds, "you're getting more and more distanced from relatable or checkable information," compared to hands-on research driven by human curiosity.
While tools like DeepMind's AlphaFold2 have pushed science forward, academics caution that we shouldn't let AI handle all our critical thinking for us.