Runway's Gen-4.5 model hits NVIDIA's new Vera Rubin platform

Runway just moved its top Gen-4.5 model onto NVIDIA's brand-new Vera Rubin NVL72 platform (NVL72 configuration) in only a day. Runway's Gen-4.5 is the world's highest-rated for video generation (Elo score: 1,247), and now it can create longer, more realistic videos in real time for everything from creative projects to business use.

The new setup can reduce latency and speed up rendering Vera Rubin packs serious power: each GPU runs at 2.3 kilowatts (that's 500W more than before), with super-fast memory and next-generation connections to handle huge AI workloads smoothly.

This should reduce latency and speed up inference and rendering for many video-generation workloads, potentially shortening wait times rather than eliminating them entirely.

Runway gets early access before anyone else Runway gets early access before anyone else, including big names like OpenAI Sora and Google Veo, giving them a real head start.

Their new setup isn't just about cool videos; it could help train robots, build virtual worlds, or create interactive avatars way faster than before.