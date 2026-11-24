Russia could launch nuclear-armed satellite next month
What's the story
Western intelligence officials have raised concerns over Russia's possible plan to launch a nuclear-armed satellite into orbit by the end of this year. The move, if executed, would pose a major threat to thousands of satellites in low-Earth orbit. These include military and commercial communication networks such as Starshield and Starlink, as well as Western military reconnaissance satellites and human spaceflight platforms like the International Space Station (ISS).
Potential fallout
Russia had launched a test satellite in 2022
A nuclear explosion in space would be indiscriminate, affecting not just enemy satellites but also Russia's own spacecraft and Chinese satellites.
The US government was first informed of Russia's plans to deploy a nuclear weapon in space in early 2024.
At the time, officials said that Russia had launched a test satellite in 2022 to study radiation effects on space hardware and prepare for future nuclear-armed craft.
Satellite details
Satellite stored in the greater Moscow area for years
The nuclear-armed satellite, dubbed Sputnik-S, has been stored in the greater Moscow area for years. German Space Command believes it could be launched as early as December.
Once in orbit, a nuclear weapon could remain dormant for months or even years until activated by Russian military forces.
If this happens, it would violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty that prohibits weapons of mass destruction in space.
Global response
Russian satellite could disrupt global communications, navigation, and meteorological services
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed shock at Russia's plans to arm space with nuclear weapons.
The US military's Defense Intelligence Agency had also flagged the threat posed by a Russian nuclear-armed satellite.
They warned that such a capability could lead to the rapid loss or degradation of thousands of satellites globally, disrupting vital communication, navigation, and scientific, meteorological services.