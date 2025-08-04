Russia develops video game to train soldiers for real-life drone combat

Powered by Unreal Engine, the simulator recreates radio signals, GPS, and device interactions for realistic scenarios. Trainees get both hands-on practice with digital weapons and theory lessons through interactive videos—helping them sharpen decision-making under pressure.

Military expert suggests adding VR and physical weapon models next

Military expert Yuri Lyamin thinks it's a smart way to teach the basics without breaking the bank. He does point out that nothing beats live training on an actual range, though.

Lyamin also suggests adding VR and physical weapon models next, so future trainees can get even closer to real combat conditions.