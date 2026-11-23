NATO thinks Russia will launch nuclear-armed satellite this year
What's the story
Intelligence services of NATO members have reportedly concluded that Russia is preparing to launch a nuclear-armed satellite into space later this year. The information was reported by a number of German media outlets. The satellite, dubbed Sputnik-S, was allegedly assembled several years ago and is currently located in the Moscow region.
Confirmation
Western intelligence agencies confirm Russia's potential launch
Western intelligence agencies, including Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and armed forces, have concluded Russia's plans to launch a nuclear-armed satellite this year. The confirmation comes amid ongoing international concerns about potential threats posed by space-based weapons systems.
Rebuttal
Russia had denied US claims in 2024
In 2024, Russia had denied US claims that it was developing a weapon capable of destroying enemy satellites by detonating a nuclear bomb in space.
President Vladimir Putin had also said the Kremlin was "categorically against" the deployment of nuclear weapons in space.
However, these denials have done little to quell international concerns over Moscow's potential development and deployment of such systems.
Accusations
US fears impact on satellite networks
US officials have long accused Russia of developing a nuclear weapon capable of destroying entire satellite networks, including SpaceX's extensive Starlink internet system used by Ukrainian troops. The exact nature of Russia's potential anti-satellite system remains unclear.