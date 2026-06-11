Russia lifts Roblox ban after platform introduces child-protection measures

Content moderation

Roblox was most downloaded mobile game in Russia last year

The California-based owner of the gaming platform, Roblox Corporation, has said it moderates all content with human review and artificial intelligence (AI) tools. This is done to remove "exploitative content." The company boasts of a global user base of 100 million people, with children under 13 making up around 40% of its 2024 users. In Russia alone, Roblox was the most downloaded mobile game in 2023.