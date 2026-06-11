Russia lifts Roblox ban after platform introduces child-protection measures
What's the story
Russia has lifted its ban on the popular children's gaming platform, Roblox. The decision comes after the company "has fully complied with Russian legal requirements aimed at ensuring user safety," according to a statement from the Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Ministry, Interfax reports. The ministry also noted that Roblox has introduced several additional child-protection measures.
Safety measures
Pledge to continue efforts to combat undesirable content
The Digital Development Ministry further emphasized Roblox's commitment to user safety. It said, "Roblox pledged to continue efforts to combat the spread of undesirable content on the platform." This comes after state media regulator Roskomnadzor had blocked access to Roblox last year over allegations of distributing extremist materials and promoting "LGBT propaganda."
Safety concerns
Ban led to complaints from children
Roskomnadzor had raised concerns that children on Roblox were being "subjected to sexual harassment, tricked into intimate photos, and coerced into committing depraved acts and violence." The ban had led to a wave of complaints from children, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said. Pro-Kremlin censorship advocate Yekaterina Mizulina revealed she received 63,000 letters from kids aged eight to 16 after the ban was imposed.
Content moderation
Roblox was most downloaded mobile game in Russia last year
The California-based owner of the gaming platform, Roblox Corporation, has said it moderates all content with human review and artificial intelligence (AI) tools. This is done to remove "exploitative content." The company boasts of a global user base of 100 million people, with children under 13 making up around 40% of its 2024 users. In Russia alone, Roblox was the most downloaded mobile game in 2023.