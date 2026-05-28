Russian cosmonauts install 'Solntse-Teragerts' to track solar flares until 2028

Cosmonauts collect samples and secure antenna

Besides setting up the telescope, the duo collected samples from a microgravity experiment, removed old equipment, secured a faulty antenna, and grabbed some biological samples.

The spacewalk was extra special: Kud-Sverchkov marked RKK Energia's 80th anniversary and St. Petersburg's founding, while Mikaev completed his very first spacewalk.

Even with some equipment hiccups, they got everything done.