Russian cosmonauts install 'Solntse-Teragerts' to track solar flares until 2028
Technology
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev just wrapped up a six-hour spacewalk outside the International Space Station, where they installed the Solntse-Teragerts telescope.
This new gear will help scientists track solar flares and better predict the sun's behavior until at least 2028.
Cosmonauts collect samples and secure antenna
Besides setting up the telescope, the duo collected samples from a microgravity experiment, removed old equipment, secured a faulty antenna, and grabbed some biological samples.
The spacewalk was extra special: Kud-Sverchkov marked RKK Energia's 80th anniversary and St. Petersburg's founding, while Mikaev completed his very first spacewalk.
Even with some equipment hiccups, they got everything done.