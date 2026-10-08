Russian study says stopping aging except somatic mutations prolongs life

The catch? It's all about certain cells, like neurons and heart muscle, that can't regenerate.

These non-dividing cells build up mutations over time, which seems to be the main thing capping how long we can last.

Meanwhile, organs like the liver (which can regrow) aren't hit as hard by these changes.

The big takeaway: figuring out how to protect or repair these stubborn cells might be key if we ever want to seriously extend human life.