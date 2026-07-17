Russia's Soyuz MS-29 carried ads and children's cancer artwork
Technology
On July 14, 2026, Russia's Soyuz MS-29 rocket headed to the International Space Station, not just with astronauts, but also carrying ads for Limonad (Lemonade), LIT ENERGY, and heartfelt artwork from kids with cancer.
The art, sharing the message "Life has no end," is part of a campaign by the Unity Charitable Foundation that kicked off last November.
Roscosmos can sell ads for funding
Mixing ads with space launches isn't new for Russia; past rockets featured corporate logos and even Pizza Hut branding back in 2000.
Fresh laws now let Roscosmos put ads on state-owned spacecraft to attract private funding.
Despite global tensions, NASA and Roscosmos still work together on ISS missions, with Russia committing to stay until at least 2030.