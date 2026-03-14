Russia's Venus mission Venera-D set for launch in 2036

Venera-D to search for microbial life in Venus's clouds

Venera-D isn't just a nostalgia trip; it's on the hunt for possible signs of microbial life in Venus's clouds after some buzz about phosphine and ammonia.

This mission is a big deal for Roscosmos and comes as other space agencies, such as NASA and the European Space Agency, are also eyeing Venus.

The last successful landings on Venus were by the Soviet Union, concluding with Venera 16 in 1983.