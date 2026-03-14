Russia's Venus mission Venera-D set for launch in 2036
Technology
Russia is bringing back its Venus exploration game with the Venera-D mission, set for launch in 2036.
The project, featuring a lander, balloon, and orbiter, has been in development since 2003.
Even though Venera-D was discussed as a possible joint mission with NASA before 2022, Russia is moving forward without NASA collaboration.
Venera-D to search for microbial life in Venus's clouds
Venera-D isn't just a nostalgia trip; it's on the hunt for possible signs of microbial life in Venus's clouds after some buzz about phosphine and ammonia.
This mission is a big deal for Roscosmos and comes as other space agencies, such as NASA and the European Space Agency, are also eyeing Venus.
The last successful landings on Venus were by the Soviet Union, concluding with Venera 16 in 1983.