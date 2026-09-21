S Shakeel Akthar built Trike 2p with 5-foot 360-degree turns
Say hello to Trike 2p, a clever new electric patrol ride built by S Shakeel Akthar, a mechanical engineering graduate from Coimbatore.
This three-wheeler can execute 360-degree turns within a five-foot radius, making it super handy for police navigating crowded spots like Chennai Central Station.
Akthar came up with the idea after noticing how tough it is for security teams to move around big, busy places.
Trike 2p named James Dyson runner-up
Trike 2p blends the best of bikes and cars, so it's nimble enough for pedestrian zones but stable enough for serious patrol work.
With input from campus security, Akthar added features like suspension to handle bumpy rides.
The invention was named national runner-up at the James Dyson Award 2026 and is now being tested by police in Coimbatore and Chennai, with more units possibly on the way.
It could be a real game-changer for keeping large public spaces safe and easy to manage.