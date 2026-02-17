'SaaSpocalypse' is a myth, says Zoho's AI head

Iyer explains how Zoho keeps your data private

Iyer highlighted Zoho's Zia AI as an example of how they keep things private: your data stays yours, with no sharing between organizations or users.

This setup means Zoho can offer explainable AI even in low-data situations and on-premises—without selling your info.

Plus, Zoho says it is already compliant with GDPR (and HIPAA) and has processes, such as DPIAs and audits, to address emerging laws like India's DPDP Act and the EU AI Act.