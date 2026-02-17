'SaaSpocalypse' is a myth, says Zoho's AI head
Zoho's Head of AI and Security, Sujatha Iyer, wants everyone to chill about a so-called "SaaSpocalypse."
She says SaaS (Software as a Service) is here to stay—especially for AI—because its security and privacy features are essential.
In her chat with CNBC-TV18, she underlined how weaving smart, context-aware AI into products is the real game-changer.
Iyer explains how Zoho keeps your data private
Iyer highlighted Zoho's Zia AI as an example of how they keep things private: your data stays yours, with no sharing between organizations or users.
This setup means Zoho can offer explainable AI even in low-data situations and on-premises—without selling your info.
Plus, Zoho says it is already compliant with GDPR (and HIPAA) and has processes, such as DPIAs and audits, to address emerging laws like India's DPDP Act and the EU AI Act.
Iyer on how to use AI without breaking the bank
Zoho's approach is to "right-size" their models so companies don't pay extra for fancy tech they don't need.
Sectors like banking get quick wins because their data systems are already solid.
The goal? Use AI to make everyday tasks smoother without hidden costs sneaking up on customers.