Saildrone unveils Spectre unmanned vessel to quietly hunt submarines

Spectre built with Fincantieri Marinette Marine

Built with Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Spectre comes in two versions: one that glides on wind power for long missions, and another that uses diesel engines for speed.

Both can travel 8,000 nautical miles and carry up to 25 tons.

Lockheed Martin is also on board, adding advanced tech like the Mark 70 Vertical Launch System.

Sea trials kick off next year. As Saildrone's CEO Richard Jenkins puts it, Spectre helps bridge major gaps in anti-submarine defense.