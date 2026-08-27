Salesforce puts entire CRM inside Claude AI

The new integration, called Salesforce in Claude, is a plugin for Anthropic's Claude Cowork.

It comes with 37 pre-built sales skills covering everything from meeting preparation to deal health reviews and pipeline analysis.

This way, sellers can ask questions, update information, and act on live CRM data without ever having to open the Salesforce app itself.

The Salesforce in Claude product is currently available to select pilot customers with an open beta scheduled for September.