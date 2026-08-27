Salesforce puts entire CRM inside Claude AI
What's the story
Salesforce has announced a major expansion of its partnership with Anthropic, the AI research company behind Claude. The new integration, dubbed 'Claudeforce,' brings Salesforce's entire customer relationship management (CRM) platform into Claude. This means users can access and utilize Salesforce's features directly within the Claude interface without having to switch between different applications or platforms.
Innovative tool
Salesforce in Claude plugin
The new integration, called Salesforce in Claude, is a plugin for Anthropic's Claude Cowork.
It comes with 37 pre-built sales skills covering everything from meeting preparation to deal health reviews and pipeline analysis.
This way, sellers can ask questions, update information, and act on live CRM data without ever having to open the Salesforce app itself.
The Salesforce in Claude product is currently available to select pilot customers with an open beta scheduled for September.
Executive insights
A game changer for CRM and AI integration
Marc Benioff, Salesforce's chair and CEO, emphasized the power of this integration in a statement.
"We're bringing together the world's #1 AI and #1 CRM, the best of both worlds," he said.
He also highlighted how this integration would let users build custom apps dynamically and answer any enterprise question.
Future vision
Transforming enterprise software usage
Patrick Stokes, Salesforce's president of applications and marketing, compared the launch to what Claude Code did for developers.
He said they are looking to do the same thing for knowledge workers with this integration.
This vision indicates a shift in how enterprise software is used and accessed, moving away from traditional user interfaces toward more integrated AI solutions.
Development journey
The journey to Claudeforce
The road to Claudeforce started in March when Salesforce unveiled Headless 360 at its TDX developer conference.
This suite of APIs, MCP servers, and command-line tools lets AI agents access Salesforce data, workflows, and governance rules directly without a user interface.
The move was part of Salesforce's strategy to make its products more accessible through agentic interfaces rather than traditional user interfaces.
Inspiration
User-driven innovation
The idea for this integration came from Anthropic's own employees. They told Salesforce that they used Salesforce primarily through Claude and a series of skills and MCP servers.
This insight led to the decision to productize that internal setup as a Cowork plugin, making it easier for users to access Salesforce data without having to deal with complex technical setups.