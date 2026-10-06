Salesforce launches upgraded AI Slackbot to streamline work tasks
Salesforce just dropped an upgraded AI-powered Slackbot, aiming to take the hassle out of everyday work.
This smart assistant can handle things like scheduling meetings and answering your questions by pulling info from chats and shared files: all you have to do is type a quick prompt, like "What did we decide about the Q4 budget?"
No tech skills needed.
Salesforce Slackbot learns style, integrates data
The bot learns how you communicate and adapts its style, making conversations feel more natural.
It also plugs straight into Salesforce data, so real business numbers are right there in your Slack chats for easier teamwork.
And if you're worried about privacy: Salesforce says the bot only accesses what it's allowed to, following strict security standards.
The upgrade is rolling out now for Business+ and Enterprise users.