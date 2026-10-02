Salesforce rolls out smarter Slackbot for Business+ and Enterprise users
Salesforce just rolled out a smarter Slackbot for its messaging platform.
Now, Slackbot can pull information from your chats, files, and channels to answer workflow questions or even set up meetings, just by typing what you need.
It's designed to be super easy to use, with no complicated setup required.
The new features are rolling out now for Business+ and Enterprise users.
Slackbot drafts notes, accesses Salesforce data
This upgraded Slackbot gets to know your preferences and can help draft meeting notes or project briefs on the fly.
Plus, it connects directly with Salesforce data so you can bring actual data points into your conversations.
Salesforce says the bot only accesses content with the permission it is granted and sticks closely to Slack's security and compliance standards, so your information stays safe.