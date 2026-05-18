Salesforce says AI will augment workers, reskilling 3,000 employees
Salesforce is making it clear: its AI isn't here to steal jobs but to make work easier.
Vala Afshar, the company's chief digital evangelist, says the goal is for AI to handle routine stuff so people can focus on creative and strategic projects.
Salesforce actually reskilled 3,000 employees into sales roles; no extra hiring needed.
Vala Afshar expects $89B India boost
Afshar summed it up nicely: "We're building a workforce of AIs. But we're not building AIs to displace humans. We're building AIs to augment and create boundless potential in our humans."
He also gave a shout-out to India for being well-positioned to lead the way in AI adoption.
With businesses using automation for repetitive tasks and investing in people's growth, Afshar expects Salesforce's work in India could boost the economy by $89 billion by 2028.