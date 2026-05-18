Salesforce says AI will augment workers, reskilling 3,000 employees

Vala Afshar expects $89B India boost

Afshar summed it up nicely: "We're building a workforce of AIs. But we're not building AIs to displace humans. We're building AIs to augment and create boundless potential in our humans."

He also gave a shout-out to India for being well-positioned to lead the way in AI adoption.

With businesses using automation for repetitive tasks and investing in people's growth, Afshar expects Salesforce's work in India could boost the economy by $89 billion by 2028.